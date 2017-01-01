Affiliate program
Blockchains
Calculator
Downloads
Cloud MiningPool Stats
Sign upLog in
GUI Miner

Cryptocurrency GUI miner and Mining Pool

Download Miner & Start Mining
Or learn more in our FAQ
 
 
Bitcoin hashing power
Get more power with a cloud
Create an account and start mining
Payouts come straight from block reward.

Get the most profit while mining. Always.

Automine coins with the highest exchange rate and squeeze the most profit from your computing power

Best miner in the world

Start mining coins

Tech gurus all over the world trust us. Because we have 99.97% uptime and the best terms for you

Download miner & start mining now

Withdraw as little as 0.01 coin

Profit straight to your wallet.
You can withdraw mined money every day

Cryptocurrency wallet
0.01
45 852.12
130

highest rewards

on the biggest monero mining pool

Download miner
or connect via alternative apps

Supported currencies

Zcash
0.0 H/s
Ethereum
0.0 H/s
Ethereum Classic
0.0 H/s
Bitcoin
0.0 H/s
Litecoin
0.0 H/s
Bytecoin
0.0 H/s
Monero
0.0 H/s
FantomCoin
0.0 H/s
QuazarCoin
0.0 H/s
DigitalNote
0.0 H/s
MonetaVerde
0.0 H/s
Dashcoin
0.0 H/s
Aeon coin
0.0 H/s
Infinium-8
0.0 H/s
Perfect references

I really really appreciate what MinerGate has done for uswongshiying

I'm so excited :D Everything looks good so far. Kellitta Mining with MinerGate is ver very easy and profitablemygate

I think MinerGate is one of the best pools out there as of to date I'v lost bitcoin on a few different pool's but haven't ever worried about losing anything on MinerGate's poolDaveeoff

Big Thanks to Sir "CLAUDE" who helped me and solved all my problemsvaldo123

Make your computer mine for cash

Download Miner & Start Mining