Bitcoin hashing power
Get more power with a cloud
Create an account and start mining
Payouts come straight from block reward.
Payouts come straight from block reward.
Get the most profit while mining. Always.
Automine coins with the highest exchange rate and squeeze the most profit from your computing power
Start mining coins
Tech gurus all over the world trust us. Because we have 99.97% uptime and the best terms for youDownload miner & start mining now
Withdraw as little as 0.01 coin
Profit straight to your wallet.
You can withdraw mined money every day
0.01
45 852.12
130
highest rewards
on the biggest monero mining pool
or connect via alternative apps
Supported currencies
Zcash
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Ethereum
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Ethereum Classic
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Bitcoin
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Litecoin
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Bytecoin
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Monero
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
FantomCoin
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
QuazarCoin
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
DigitalNote
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
MonetaVerde
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Dashcoin
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Aeon coin
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
Infinium-8
0.0 H/s
0.0 H/s
I really really appreciate what MinerGate has done for uswongshiying
I'm so excited :D Everything looks good so far. Kellitta Mining with MinerGate is ver very easy and profitablemygate
I think MinerGate is one of the best pools out there as of to date I'v lost bitcoin on a few different pool's but haven't ever worried about losing anything on MinerGate's poolDaveeoff
Big Thanks to Sir "CLAUDE" who helped me and solved all my problemsvaldo123